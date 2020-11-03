Balance of power: Democrats projected to retain House as Hickenlooper flips Senate seat

As polls closed in several states on Election Day, the first results of hotly contested Senate and House races across the U.S. started rolling in.

The FOX News Decision Desk projected that Democrats will retain control of the House, expanding their majority by at least five seats in the 2020 election.

FOX News also projected that Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper ousted Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in the first Senate flip of the night.

Earlier, in one of the first races called of the night, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia was projected to win a third term by the Associated Press. Warner defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade in a low-key race in which the incumbent had a massive cash advantage. Democrats haven't lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.

Shortly after, Shelly Moore Capito was projected as the winner of the Senate race in West Virginia, becoming the first West Virginia Republican to be reelected to the Senate in more than a century. Capito defeated progressive Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, a coal miner’s daughter who lacked statewide political experience.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, won the Kentucky Senate race, according to a projection by FOX News. The six-term senator defeated his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. The Republican incumbent has served in the Senate since 1984. McConnell currently serves as the Senate majority leader, a position which he first secured in 2014 and again in 2016.

By 8 p.m. ET, seven more senators had won reelection, and Republican Bill Hagerty won an open seat in Tennessee.

The Democratic incumbents who won are Chris Coons of Delaware, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Jack Reed of Rhode Island. On the GOP side, James Inhofe of Oklahoma also won reelection.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas easily won reelection, and many political experts said his race has allowed him to lay the groundwork for a potential 2024 White House bid. The 43-year-old Cotton defeated Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington, a former prison chaplain who had never run for office. The only Democrat who was running against Cotton dropped out hours after the filing deadline last year.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known for expressing support for QAnon conspiracy theories in a series of online videos, won a U.S. House seat representing northwest Georgia. Her candidacy was bolstered by President Donald Trump, who has called her a “future Republican star.”

Young Republican Candidate Madison Cawthorn was elected to win North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, filling a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who left his position to serve as Trump’s chief of staff. Cawthorn defeated retired U.S. Air Force Col. Moe Davis and will be among the youngest to ever serve in Congress at 25 years old.

Securing a Senate majority will be crucial for whichever candidate wins the White House.

Controlling the Senate comes with the power to confirm a president’s choice for a U.S. Supreme Court justice and the ability to quash or advance legislation passed in the House.

With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency because the vice president can break a tie.

Thirty-five seats are up for grabs in the 2020 election.

Democrats will have to gain an additional four seats to have a Senate majority. If they only gain an additional three seats, they would have to win the White House to secure majority influence. A 50-50 Senate vote requires the vice president to break the tie for any matters on the floor.

Likewise, if Republicans lose three seats, they will have to win the White House to keep their influence in the Senate.



The U.S. Capitol is shown on Oct. 21, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Key races in multiple states could tip the Senate’s balance of power one way or the other. Several Republicans and a few Democrats have a tough road ahead as they fight to keep their seats.

Alabama

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones has a very tough fight as he faces former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville. An October poll from Morning Consult shows 51% of likely voters supporting Tuberville for the seat and just 39% of likely voters choosing Jones. Alabama is solidly pro-Trump and is expected to hand Tuberville the victory.

Arizona

Incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally could lose her seat to former astronaut Mark Kelly, whose wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, survived an assassination attempt in 2011. An October poll from Marist College had Kelly ahead with 52% of likely voters and McSally with 46% of likely voters.

Colorado

Incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and the state’s former Gov. John Hickenlooper are on the ballot. A Morning Consult poll has Hickenlooper up by 10% with likely voters.

Georgia

The Peach State is in a unique position this political cycle with both a regularly scheduled Senate race and a special election.

It’s a toss-up between incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. An Emerson College poll shows Ossoff with 47% of likely voters and Perdue with 46%.

Georgia will also hold a special election on Nov. 3. The Senate seat was vacated after Sen. Johnny Isakson announced his resignation last year.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to serve out the remainder of Isakson’s term. She shares the ballot with Republican Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Polls show Warnock is slightly in the lead.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election with the top two candidates will be held in January.

Iowa

Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst hopes to stay seated as she faces Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

A recent poll from Emerson College had Ernst with 46% of likely voters and Greenfield with 45%. A New York Times/Siena College poll had 45% of likely voters supporting Ernst and 44% of them supporting Greenfield.

Maine

Incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins wants to keep hold of her seat amid a challenge from state lawmaker Sarah Gideon. A Colby College poll showed Gideon with 47% of likely voters and Collins with 43%. There are four names on the ballot.

Montana

Incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines is up against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Recent polling showed both men practically have an equal chance of winning. Montana State University Billings released an October poll showing Bullock winning 48% of likely voters and Daines winning 47%.

Fundraising efforts also reflected the competitiveness of the race. According to the Associated Press, Bullock raised $28 million in the third quarter, the most for any Montana statewide candidate in a single three-month period. Daines raised $11.5 million in the same timeframe.

North Carolina

Incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis faces Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Recent polls suggested Cunningham was headed to victory. The University of Massachusetts Lowell had Cunningham winning 49% of likely North Carolina voters and Tillis with 45%.

Cunningham did well in fundraising, bringing in $28 million in the third quarter, more than any other North Carolina politician, according to his campaign. The Associated Press reported that Tillis raised $6.6 million in the same time period.

South Carolina

Incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham fended off a challenge by Democrat Jaime Harrison retaining his seat in a narrow race, according to a race projection by FOX News.

A mid-October New York Times/Siena poll showed Graham with 46% of the vote and Harrison with 40% of the vote. A late September poll from Quinnipiac University showed the two men in a dead heat — both with 48% of the vote.

Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham r on October 31, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, played into making the Senate races so competitive in 2020. Democrats have heavily criticized President Donald Trump and Republicans in their approach to handling the crisis, and they hope to block Republican efforts to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

David Flaherty, a Colorado-based Republican pollster, told the Associated Press that his surveys are showing that COVID-19 will be “the most likely issue many voters will make their decisions on.”

“In more places in the country than not, the president is not getting good marks” on that, Flaherty said, and it’s damaging Senate GOP candidates, “especially those in lockstep with the president.”

Controlling the U.S. House

While Republicans are hoping to keep their control over the Senate, the Democrats are hoping to keep their control over the House.

Democrats currently have 232 seats in the House, while the GOP has 197 seats. Political insiders believe the Democrats will most likely expand their control, according to USA Today.

However, there are multiple House races to kept tabs on during Election Day:

California- 21st Congressional District

It’ll be a rematch between Incumbent Democrat TJ Cox and Republican David Valadao. Cox beat out Valadao in 2018. A September poll showed Valadao with 49% of likely voters and Cox with 38%.

Georgia- 14th Congressional District

GOP candidate Majorie Taylor Greene is set to win in this solidly Republican district. Her Democratic challenger, Kevin Van Ausdal dropped out of the race due to personal reasons.

New Jersey- 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Jeff Van Drew faces Democrat Amy Kennedy. One poll from Stockton University showed Kennedy barely leading Van Drew. Kennedy received 46% of likely voters while Van Drew received 45%.

New York- 16th Congressional District

With no Republican filing for candidacy, Jamaal Bowman is expected to easily win the seat on Election Day. During the Democrat primaries, he beat out the incumbent Eliot Engel.

New York- 11th Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat Max Rose hopes to fend off Republican Nicole Malliotakis. However, it won’t be easy given the pro-Trump area.

New Mexico- 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small is trying to hold onto her seat as she vies against Republican Yvette Herrell. One recent poll shows Herrell with a slight lead over Small.

North Carolina- 11th Congressional District

Republican Madison Cawthorn could end up being the youngest member elected to Congress. That is if he can beat Democrat Moe Davis.

Minnesota- 7th Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat Colin Peterson hopes to keep his seat away from Republican Michelle Fischbach. Peterson has withstood a republican wave before, but political insiders believe this is going to be his toughest fight yet given that his district is deep red.

Oklahoma- 5th Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat Kendra Horn is up against Republican challenger Stephanie Bice. A Change Research poll showed both candidates tied with 47% of likely voters.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.