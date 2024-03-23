Balloon release held for mail carrier killed in Orland Park shooting

The National Association of Letter Carriers remembered one of their own on Saturday with a balloon release.

Mechellea Williams was sitting in a car Wednesday morning, near 170th and Redbud Lane, when she was shot and killed.

Williams worked as a mail carrier out of the U.S. Post Office on Dearborn Street in downtown Chicago where the balloon release was held.

Currently, no one is in custody and Orland Park police are continuing to investigate.

