Bally's temporary casino at Medinah Temple extended an additional 12 months

The Illinois Gaming Board approved a request this month from Bally's Chicago to operate its temporary casino at Medinah Temple for an additional 12 months.

In total, the casino at Medinah Temple will now be allowed to operate for a total of 36 months while its permanent facility is constructed in River West.

The board also approved a permanent operating license for Bally's Chicago, which is set to be built on the site of the Chicago Tribune's Freedom Center.

Earlier this year, the Chicago Department of Planning and Development approved its site plan for the $1.7 billion development.