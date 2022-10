Another major retailer is saying goodbye to Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

Banana Republic plans to close its Michigan Avenue store.

The lease expires sometime next year.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Gap and Macy’s are some of the other big-name stores that have closed their doors on the Mag Mile.

Crain's Chicago Business reports the vacancy rate along the Mag Mile jumped to 29-percent this summer.