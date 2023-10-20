Suburban bank collecting donations for Plainfield mother who survived tragic stabbing that killed her son

A bank near Plainfield is accepting donations to help the mother who survived a stabbing at her home that killed her 6-year-old son.

M&M Bank has three branches in Joliet and one in Channahon.

The bank says Hanan Shaheen is part of their community and they want to help her as she heals and rebuilds her life.

She was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The heinous murder of the Muslim child is making headlines around the world as an alleged hate crime tied to the unrest in the Middle East. Since the attack last Saturday, the Chicago-area community has been mourning.

Court documents say 71-year-old Joseph Czuba expressed to his wife that he wanted Hanan Shaheen and her son to move out of his residence because he believed he and his wife were in danger, and that Hanan was going to call her Palestinian family and friends to harm the couple.