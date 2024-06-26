Barraco's Pizza attack • New details revealed in retired police officer's murder • Suburban woman turns 102

4 suburban men charged with attacking multiple employees at SW Side Barraco's Pizza

Chicago police arrested four suburban men after they allegedly attacked multiple employees at a restaurant on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

The offenders allegedly beat four victims — a 20-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 45-year-old man and a 61-year-old man — at the Mount Greenwood Barraco's Pizza located in the 3000 block of W. 111th Street.

The incident happened at approximately 1:37 a.m. Chicago police arrived at the scene and were waved down by an off-duty police officer who said four men were battering and fighting Barraco's staff. The offenders allegedly battered the off-duty officer as well.

Featured article

16-year-old boy accused in retired Chicago officer's murder was on home confinement: prosecutors

New details were released in court Tuesday morning in connection to the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago police officer that occurred last week on the city's West Side.

On Monday, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling along with Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced first-degree murder charges against 16-year-old Lazarius Watt in the killing of 73-year-old Larry Neuman.

Authorities said Watt will be charged as an adult. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

Featured article

Elmhurst woman celebrates 102 years, shares secrets to long life

An Elmhurst woman is celebrating her 102nd birthday! And now, she is sharing her secrets to a long and healthy life.

Her name is Carolyn Francis Baldwin, and she is a resident of the Roosevelt at Salt Creek in Elmhurst.

Carrie, as she likes to be called, has been a resident there since 2015. She has led a full life! She was married for 69 years, has three children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Featured article

Suburban Titanic exhibit shuts down after 'unexplainable' flooding: 'Resembled scenes from the Titanic movie'

The Volo Museum's Titanic exhibit was unexpectedly flooded during severe storms this week.

The museum is also renowned for its paranormal activities. For decades, many visitors, employees and residents of the property have reported experiencing unexplainable occurrences, with the flooding of the Titanic exhibit being one of them.

"This is the first flood to happen in this building in 40 years," said museum director Brian Grams. "We thoroughly inspected everything, and there were no broken pipes, roof leaks, or any other obvious points of entry for such large amounts of water. Even the perimeter of the building, with a concrete floor, was dry with no evidence of cracks or holes. The flood is a total mystery."

Museum officials said the flooding was captured on security footage.

Featured article

Highland Park parade shooting suspect expected to change plea

The suspect in the deadly Highland Park parade shooting is expected to change his plea in court on Wednesday, sources tell FOX 32.

Robert Crimo III is anticipated to plead guilty to seven counts of murder and other charges.

This development comes nearly one week before the Fourth of July, which will mark two years since gunfire erupted at Highland Park's Independence Day parade.

"It’s been a lot, it’s a heavy week, the Fourth of July is around the corner," said Ashbey Beasley, who lives in Highland Park. "And I think every single time there is a hearing, there are a lot of feelings."

Featured article

Matthew Perry death investigation nears conclusion, 'multiple people' should be charged: report

Eight months after Matthew Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine," authorities reportedly believe "multiple people" should be charged for his untimely death.

Perry's death investigation is "nearing its conclusion," a source told People magazine. The insider also said the U.S. Attorney's Office will make the call about whether to press charges.

The "Friends" star died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. He was 54.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that the department is still actively working on the investigation.