Barrington considers hiring crossing guards at railroad tracks after student's death

The village of Barrington is contemplating the hiring of crossing guards at railroad tracks following a recommendation from a volunteer group formed after a high school student was hit and killed by a Metra train last month.

The initiative also includes the installation of pedestrian signs and warnings, along with ongoing discussions with the Illinois Commerce Commission and the Illinois Department of Transportation regarding the installation of pedestrian gates.

In a statement released by the Village of Barrington, officials mentioned, "As an update, staff has reached out to our current crossing guard service provider to negotiate an increase in the scope of the contract. This scope change includes additional personnel to serve as rail crossing monitors. While those details are being reviewed, the Village will continue to assign police officers to help reinforce safety messaging. Concurrent with those efforts, the police department has launched an aggressive enforcement campaign to cite motorists violating rail safety devices."

The decisions follow the tragic incident involving Marin Lacson, 17, of Barrington, who was fatally struck by a Metra train while walking to school on Jan. 25.

An investigation revealed that as Lacson approached the tracks, one train was passing. Then, Lacson attempted to cross the tracks after the train passed, but was struck by a second train heading in the opposite direction.

An individual who called 911 described the tragedy as a "devastating accident" and noted that it "was all over in seconds."