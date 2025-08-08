Chicago area man arrested after stolen LG appliances, explosives found in home, sheriff says

The Brief A man in unincorporated Barrington was arrested Thursday after detectives found 71 stolen LG appliances and suspected explosives. The investigation began with suspicious online sales and included an undercover purchase by Lake County Sheriff’s detectives. Charges include theft, online sale of stolen goods, and possession of explosives.



A man from the northwest suburbs is facing multiple felony charges after Lake County authorities say they recovered dozens of stolen LG appliances and suspected homemade explosives from his home.

What we know:

Lake County Sheriff's detectives launched an investigation after learning that a man in unincorporated Barrington was selling unusually low-priced, brand-new LG appliances on social media.

Posing as buyers, detectives conducted an undercover purchase of an LG oven from 36-year-old Jeffery L. Hendon Jr. The oven's serial number matched one of several appliances reported stolen in a February cargo theft at a distribution center in Lockport.

Detectives secured a search warrant and raided Hendon's home Thursday, where they found 71 stolen ovens and dryers.

Jeffery L. Hendon Jr. and the stolen LG appliances | LCSO

During the search, they also discovered what appeared to be a large number of homemade explosives. The Waukegan Bomb Squad was called in to safely remove and dispose of them.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved the following charges:

Theft Over $10,000 (Class 2 felony)

Online Sale of Stolen Goods (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful Possession of Explosives (Class 3 felony)

What they're saying:

"Theft on this scale not only impacts the businesses targeted, but also drives up costs for consumers," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement.

"Thanks to the thorough work of our detectives and the cooperation of our law enforcement partners, we recovered stolen property, removed dangerous explosives from the community, and are holding the offender accountable."

What's next:

Hendon appeared in court Friday morning. Officials say additional charges are possible.