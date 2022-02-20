Barrington school bus driver James Dolan arrested for DUI after crash in Lake County

article

A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk after he crashed in Deer Park while carrying students from Barrington School District 220's Prairie Middle School.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies said James Dolan, 61, crashed the school bus around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies said Dolan failed to yield to oncoming traffic and turned in front of a car which slid into the bus and smashed into it. No one was hurt.

Deputies said that Dolan seemed drunk, and that further investigation showed his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. He asked to go to the hospital, deputies said.

Dolan, of Hoffman Estates, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and taken into custody on charges of aggravated driving under the influence. He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

