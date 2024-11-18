Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 42, fatally shot in Barrington

By and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 18, 2024 6:29am CST
Barrington
Woman, 42, killed in Barrington shooting

BARRINGTON, Ill. - A woman died after she was found shot Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Barrington.

Around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Russell Street. Upon arrival, officers saw a 42-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene and taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to Barrington police. She has not yet been identified.

Barrington police launched an investigation into the shooting with help from the Major Case Assistance Team.

No further information was provided.