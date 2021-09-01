Bartlett teenager charged with reckless homicide after two 16-year-old friends are killed in crash

A teenager in Bartlett has been charged in juvenile court with felony reckless homicide after a car crash that killed two of his friends.

Alex Czerwik and Cameron Kelty were both 16-years-old and were both Bartlett High School students.

Prosecutors said that the accused teenager was driving his mother's Honda Civic at 100 mph on Newport Boulevard on Aug. 3. He lost control where Newport curves into Devon Avenue and smashed into a pole. Czerwik was in the front passenger seat and died instantly. Kelty died three days later.

The accused driver and another teenager were also hospitalized.

The suspect and his parents will be in court on Sept. 30.

