Batavia man charged with waving gun during road rage incident in Lake County

A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly waving a gun at another man during a road rage incident on Monday.

Around 8:15 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Route 176 and Fairfield Road in unincorporated Wauconda for a report of a reckless driver.

The 53-year-old male victim reported another driver didn't allow him to merge as the two were traveling eastbound.

At some point after the victim was able to merge, officers say 37-year-old Anthony J. Delorto of Batavia produced a gun and waved it at the victim.

The victim called 911 to report the incident.

Anthony J. Delorto | Lake County Sheriffs Office

Delorto was then seen pulling into a business in the 28700 block of North Route 83 in unincorporated Mundelein. Mundelein police responded and located Delorto.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies then came to the scene and took Delorto into custody. Officers say they recovered a pistol from Delorto's vehicle.

Delorto has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He's been released on a $1,500 bond and is due back in court on March 28.