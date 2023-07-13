'Battle of the Big Butts': Linemen from 40 schools battle it out at West Aurora High School
AURORA, Ill. - The 23rd annual "Battle of the Big Butts" lineman competition was held in Aurora Thursday afternoon.
And yes, that is really the name of the competition.
The annual event was held at West Aurora High School and showcased almost 40 schools and their football players.
The schools participating in this competition include:
- Addison Trail High School
- Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Aurora Christian
- Batavia High School
- Central High School
- Downers Grove South
- East Aurora High School
- Elgin High School
- Geneva High School
- Glenbard East
- Grayslake North
- Hillcrest High School
- Hononegah Community High School
- Jacobs High School
- Joliet Central High School
- Kaneland
- Kankakee High School
- Larkin
- Lockport
- Marengo
- Mundelein
- Neuqua Valley
- Niles North
- Oswego
- Oswego East
- Plainfield Central
- Plainfield North HS
- Plano High School
- Rockford East High
- Romeoville High School
- South Beloit
- St Francis
- Thornton
- Waukegan High School
- West Aurora
- Wheaton North
- Wheaton Warrenville South
- Woodstock High School
- Yorkville
The competition tested the offensive and defensive linemen's strength, speed and power. Players competed in multiple events that culminated with the famous Watermelon Eating Contest and Tug-of-War.