'Battle of the Big Butts': Linemen from 40 schools battle it out at West Aurora High School

The 23rd annual "Battle of the Big Butts" lineman competition was held in Aurora Thursday afternoon.

And yes, that is really the name of the competition.

The annual event was held at West Aurora High School and showcased almost 40 schools and their football players.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The schools participating in this competition include:

Addison Trail High School

Aurora Central Catholic High School

Aurora Christian

Batavia High School

Central High School

Downers Grove South

East Aurora High School

Elgin High School

Geneva High School

Glenbard East

Grayslake North

Hillcrest High School

Hononegah Community High School

Jacobs High School

Joliet Central High School

Kaneland

Kankakee High School

Larkin

Lockport

Marengo

Mundelein

Neuqua Valley

Niles North

Oswego

Oswego East

Plainfield Central

Plainfield North HS

Plano High School

Rockford East High

Romeoville High School

South Beloit

St Francis

Thornton

Waukegan High School

West Aurora

Wheaton North

Wheaton Warrenville South

Woodstock High School

Yorkville

The competition tested the offensive and defensive linemen's strength, speed and power. Players competed in multiple events that culminated with the famous Watermelon Eating Contest and Tug-of-War.