BCBS Illinois partners with NASCAR to donate $30,000 to local nonprofit

NASCAR Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) teamed up to help Chicagoans on the West Side.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois President Stephen Harris and NASCAR Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese presented a $30,000 donation to Family Focus at a special event on Monday.

This joint contribution highlights BCBSIL's #DrivingAccess initiative, which aims to support programs that benefit Illinois families.

The donation will be used to bolster Family Focus programs that address physical and behavioral health needs within the community.

Tabitha and her daughter Kenzi, who both received therapeutic support from Family Focus for more than a year due to domestic trauma, attended the event.

David and his grandson Noah, who are working with Family Focus to finalize Noah's adoption this year, were also there to celebrate the donation.

"I didn't know the etiquette of being professional and problem-solving and conflict resolution. Not only did I learn that in my personal life in therapy, I learned how to do it in my professional life, as well," Tabitha said.

Family Focus has been serving families on the West Side since 1976. To learn more about their programs visit family-focus.org.