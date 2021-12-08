'Be a Santa to a Senior': Program aims to provide gifts to seniors across Chicagoland

A local program expects to make the holidays merry for hundreds of Chicagoland seniors, but they need your help.

For the 18th year, Home Instead Senior Care is hosting the "Be a Santa to a Senior" program.

A number of retailers have special Christmas trees on display with ornaments featuring the names of seniors and a gift idea for them.

Patrons can purchase the gift in the store, or online.

On the program’s website, www.beasantatoasenior.com, there is a list of participating stores and links to purchase the gifts directly on Amazon.

The gifts are then shipped to the senior.

"What we may take for granted, there are things just as simple as blankets, clothing, slippers, even toiletries. Items such as shaving cream and shampoo. These gifts, while small, make a big impact to help seniors through the holiday blues," said Richard Harrison who owns the Home Instead of Oak Park.

This holiday season, 500 seniors will be gifted throughout the city and suburbs.

Home Instead said it’s a small act of kindness that can make a big difference in showing seniors they are valued.

It also helps with loneliness and isolation during the holiday season and pandemic.