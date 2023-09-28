Beach Park man arrested for selling crack cocaine out of motel: sheriff

article

A Beach Park man was arrested for allegedly dealing crack cocaine out of a motel room near his house.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG), a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funded task force, was investigating Damonne Hunt, 33.

They searched the motel room located in the 39000 block of North Sheridan Road on Wednesday and found over 20 grams of crack cocaine.

Officials say the drugs were packaged for delivery and they also found a firearm with the serial number scratched off.

Hunt was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Hunt was held in the Lake County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.