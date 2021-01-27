Beach Park teen faces federal charge in carjacking at Glencoe golf course

A 19-year-old Beach Park man faces a federal charge in connection to a July attempted carjacking at a golf course in north suburban Glencoe.

Zayveon Thomas was one of three suspects who confronted a woman at gunpoint about 8 a.m. July 2, 2020, in a parking lot of the Glencoe Golf Club, police said at the time.

One flashed a gun while the two others pushed the woman to the ground, police said. The trio allegedly entered her Lexus but were unable to start it. They ran off into a nearby forest preserve, where Thomas was arrested. The other two remained at large.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Thomas was indicted in November on a federal attempted carjacking charge, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District.

Shortly after his arrest, Thomas was charged in a June 30 carjacking in Waukegan, court records state.

Advertisement

His arraignment hasn’t been scheduled.