Bears announce 2020 schedule: Start season against Lions, end season against Packers

The Chicago Bears on Thursday announced their 2020 NFL schedule.

The Bears open their season in Detroit against the Lions on Sunday, September 13. Their first prime-time game is Thursday, October 8 in Chicago against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears do not play the Packers until November 19, but it is a Sunday night game in Green Bay, which will be a treat.

The Bears close out the season on January 3 against the Packers in Chicago.

