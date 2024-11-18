How Caleb Williams uplifts Chicago youth one ticket at a time

The Brief Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is using his platform to inspire disadvantaged youth, donating $100,000 through his Caleb Cares Foundation to bring thousands of kids to NFL games and share a message of hope and perseverance. Through game invites, summits, and personal outreach, Williams encourages children to chase their dreams, stay in school, and focus on mental health and empowerment.



Each Chicago Bears home game you may see quarterback Caleb Williams glancing up at the stands, trying to catch dozens of kids in orange hats.

They are kids he has personally invited to the game, to show them what it means to chase your dreams.

"It's my first NFL game. I'm very excited to be able to be here with my brothers, my team," said Dairrion Hamilton, a senior at Southshore International College Prep.

"Every home game we have over 60 to 67 kids, over 6,000 tickets we purchase throughout the season," Caleb Cares Foundation director Patsy Mangas said.

The nonprofit was started by Williams when he was in college. This year, he donated $100,000 to purchase tickets for disadvantaged youth in Chicago to see the Bears.

"Just excited, like a baby with candy. Just excited to be here to be able to bring my family," Jovan Logan said.

This July, Williams invited the youth to a summit to hear his story.

"His message for us was to keep grinding. We can make it to where he's at, we just need to stay in school," said Nicholas Armer.

Williams said he hopes it makes a difference, focusing on mental health, youth empowerment and anti-bullying.

"Caleb Williams has inspired me to chase my dreams," Armer said.

Firehouse Subs in Oak Lawn donated discounted subs and helps the foundation hand out merch to the kids.