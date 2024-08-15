Bears cancel Training Camp practice viewing for fans Thursday due to storms

The Bears had to cancel their Training Camp practice viewing on Thursday because of some heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Gates were slated to open at Halas Hall at noon with practice starting at 1 p.m.

This was the final of the nine public practices for the 2024 EGO Outdoor Power Equipment Chicago Bears Training Camp scheduled for this year.

In the original post on Twitter, the team said tickets would be transferred to a different date. However, some email communications posted by fans indicated that the tickets would not be transferred.

Fans are encouraged to check their email for communication from the Bears for further instruction.

When more information becomes available, FOX 32 will update this story.