Bears debut new items for fans at Soldier Field ahead of season opener

With the Bears-Packers home opener just 10 days away, we're getting a preview of some of the new food options available at Soldier Field.

"We want to come up with some new things each and every year," said Tom Elder, Aramark Foods Executive Chef. "When it's a winning season everything is great. The beer is cold. The food is hot."

Among the new sandwiches for 2019: turkey pastrami and slow roasted prime rib with a variety of lovely sauces.

There's also the hot bob slider, a kind of sloppy joe with a hint of ghost pepper for that cold December game.

"There will be a little bit of warmth coming into your mouth but not fire."

The Lake Shore Drive Hoagie is a new take on the Gym Shoe Sandwich popular in some Southwest Side taverns. It's a combination of Italian beef, corned beef and gyro meat with mustard, mayo, cheese and giardiniera.

However, the biggest news at the food debut is that there will be a nice vegan option.

There's a little something for every taste as the quest for a Super Bowl kicks off a week from Thursday night.