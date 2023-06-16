Bears begin demolition of Arlington Park exterior while still exploring alternate stadium sites

The Chicago Bears have begun demolition on Arlington International Racecourse.

They might not be solely focused on Arlington Park as their stadium site anymore, but they are still moving forward with demolition, continuing the process to possibly redevelop the 326-acre property.

The Bears began exterior demolition on Friday after they started the interior demolition process last month. The grandstand is expected to be fully demolished by the end of the year. The paddocks and jockey building will begin in the fall and be completed by the end of the year as well.

At the end of May, the Bears announced that they were looking at alternate sites after a property tax assessment was much higher than anticipated. Since that announcement, they've received pitches from Naperville and Waukegan and met with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Renderings of Arlington Park included a stadium and an entire entertainment district and community around it. The Bears reiterate that just because they are moving forward with demolishing the site doesn't mean they will develop the land.