Naperville mayor confirms 'conversations' held with Chicago Bears

The mayor of Naperville confirms city officials have talked with the Chicago Bears.

Naperville mayor Scott Wehrli says he and some city representatives sat down last week with the Bears, and talked about a potential business opportunity.

The Bears have been in talks with Arlington Heights about building a stadium in the northwest suburb.

Wehrli said the meeting was standard practice for the city's economic development.

"These conversations are just that, conversations. No development proposal was admitted to the city. No incentives were requested or offered by either party in these meetings. No decisions were made by anyone at city hall," Wehrli said during a city council meeting.

The Bears bought the old Arlington Park racetrack and have a permit to start some demolition work there, but the team says the location is not their singular focus.