'Bears Neighborhood Pantry': Chicago team's new initiative gets healthy food to South, West sides
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears are launching a new program to help get food to neighborhoods on the South and West sides of the city.
It is called "Bears Neighborhood Pantry" and it's a partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Salvation Army.
The goal is to bring fresh, healthy food to areas where access is limited.
A personal shopper will also help people choose from a selection of fresh meats and locally grown produce.
Samples of recipes prepared with the ingredients on site are also available.
Advertisement
There will two more events: one on January 7 and another on February 2.