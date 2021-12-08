'Bears Neighborhood Pantry': Chicago team's new initiative gets healthy food to South, West sides

The Chicago Bears are launching a new program to help get food to neighborhoods on the South and West sides of the city.

It is called "Bears Neighborhood Pantry" and it's a partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Salvation Army.

The goal is to bring fresh, healthy food to areas where access is limited.

A personal shopper will also help people choose from a selection of fresh meats and locally grown produce.

Samples of recipes prepared with the ingredients on site are also available.

There will two more events: one on January 7 and another on February 2.