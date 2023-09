Former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon is getting ready to launch his marijuana line in the Chicago area.

McMahon has found a partner to make and distribute his weed brand in the state.

The former quarterback says he will release his line at EarthMed, LLC in Addison on Monday, Sept. 18.

McMahon will be there from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. to sign autographs and meet with customers.