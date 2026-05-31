Bears stadium latest: Not enough Dems back megaprojects tax breaks

State lawmakers are up against a midnight deadline on Sunday to pass major pieces of legislation, including a deal aimed at keeping the Bears in Illinois.

Overnight, a key lawmaker said that the so-called "megaprojects" bill aimed at providing property tax relief to the Bears to build a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights doesn’t have sufficient support to pass the Senate.

What we know:

State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago), the point person on the legislation, said the provisions like allowing for a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, in the megaprojects bill did not have enough support among Senate Democrats.

"There is not support in the Senate Democratic Caucus to pass a bill like that right now. But we're not giving up," Cunningham said. "We're working on an alternative plan. We have a couple of ideas in the work that we are working through with some Democratic Caucus members. And we're hopeful we'll have a more clear path, a better plan, some better framework."

A new bill was expected to be filed on Sunday.

That new bill could include a framework that would have the Bears pay for a new stadium on publicly owned land.

The latest developments come as lawmakers are also expected to take up a number of important issues, including the budget for the next fiscal year.

The legislative session ends at midnight, although bills can pass afterward. They would just require a higher threshold for approval in the General Assembly.

This latest news also comes about three months after Indiana lawmakers swiftly passed legislation establishing funding for a potential stadium for the Bears in Hammond, which included tax hikes.

The Bears have previously said they would choose between Arlington Heights and Hammond for the site of a new stadium.

What we don't know:

The exact details of a new bill, including when it would be filed and voted on, were unclear as of Sunday morning.