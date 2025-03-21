Man charged with stealing suburban police car, USPS truck before crashing into family

article

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a police car, hijacking a USPS truck, and crashing into a family of three in a chaotic crime spree that unfolded Wednesday afternoon.

The backstory:

The series of events started around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of South Archer Road where Bedford Park police officers responded to a call for service and found 36-year-old Miguel Alvarado.

Alvarado took control of a police car and drove it to 97th Place and Avon Avenue in Chicago Ridge where it either got stuck or became disabled. He then forcibly took a USPS truck from a postal worker and drove northbound on Roberts Road, officials said.

At some point, the suspect crashed into a family of three — a mother and her two children, ages 4 and 7.

On Friday morning, officials said Alvarado was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated reckless driving.

Ray Hanania, a spokesperson for the Village of Bridgeview, said additional charges are expected to be filed.

Alvarado's last known addresses were in Ozone Park, New York and Beaumont, Texas.

Hanania said both young children remain hospitalized.