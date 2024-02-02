Bellwood man charged with violent robbery on Blue Line train

A suburban man has been charged in connection with a violent robbery on a CTA Blue Line train Thursday on Chicago's Near West Side.

Benjamin Rivers, 34, allegedly was part of a group who attacked and robbed a 35-year-old CTA passenger near the Illinois Medical District station, according to police.

Rivers, of Bellwood, was arrested roughly 30 minutes later in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery causing bodily harm.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was immediately available.