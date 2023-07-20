15-year-old girl wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting

A young girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Belmont Cragin Thursday morning.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was walking on the sidewalk in the 5300 block of West Drummond Place in a group of several people just after midnight when she was shot.

Someone in a black sedan fired at the group striking the victim in the arm.

She was listed in fair condition at Lurie Children's Hospital.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.