Beloved Bridgeport Bakery closing again after nearly 50 years

After almost half a century in business, Chicago's Bridgeport Bakery is closing again — for good.

The owners announced on Facebook that the bakery is closing due to an "unforeseen situation and financial hardship."

The shutdown is actually the second time the business has closed its doors. The original owner closed in October of 2019.

However, the bakery reopened months later with new ownership, selling the same classic-baked goods.

Bridgeport Bakery's final day will be this Sunday. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 2907 S. Archer Ave.

