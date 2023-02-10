Boy, 16, charged in mass shooting at Benito Juarez High School that killed 2 students

A teenage boy is facing murder charges in connection with a mass shooting last December at Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The 16-year-old, who wasn't named, was arrested Thursday at his home in the 1800 block of West 17th Street, according to Chicago police.

He is accused of opening fire just minutes after students were dismissed from school on Dec. 18. Four teens were shot, two of them fatally.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the victims as Nathan Billegas, 14, and Brandon Perez, 15. Relatives say Billegas was a freshman at Chicago Bulls College Prep, while Perez was a student at Juarez.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Another 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were also struck, but survived.

Chicago police said the teen was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The teen was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm near a school, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Police Supt. David Brown provided limited details of the investigation Friday, saying specific information about the circumstances of the shooting will be explained during the suspect’s bail hearing on Saturday.

"We currently don’t have a clear motive for why a 16-year-old would want to shoot and kill other kids," Brown said. "And it’s unconscionable, as you can imagine, trying to find some reasoning behind it. It’s senseless. There’s no good reason."

For many in the Pilsen community, the shooting struck a nerve because the high school is so intertwined with the neighborhood’s history. In the ensuing days, some students returned to school before winter break while others stayed home.

Some of them led a vigil and march around the neighborhood to decry gun violence. And residents signed up for shifts to hand out hot chocolate and snacks to students outside the school as a memorial grew for Billegas and Perez.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.