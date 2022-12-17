Students grieve as Chicago police hunt for killer who shot 4 outside Juarez High School

Just over one week until Christmas and the murders of two high school students in Pilsen have left the community angered, saddened, and in search of answers.

On Saturday morning, Chicago police released photos of a possible suspect in connection with the shooting. As of Saturday night, police were still looking for the gunman.

Just minutes after students were dismissed from school on Friday afternoon, gunfire erupted outside of Benito Juarez Community Academy near Cermak Road and Laflin Street. Four teens were shot – two of them, fatally.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the victims as Nathan Billegas, 14, and Brandon Perez, 15. Relatives say Billegas was a freshman at Chicago Bulls College Prep, while Perez was a student at Juarez.

Another 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were also struck, but survived.

"We’ve got to make sure our kids are safe. This is unacceptable. This is a tragedy of huge proportions," said Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez who represents the city’s 25th Ward. "After everything the community is doing – above and beyond – we still don’t have the resources we need to make sure our kids are safe. These are safe havens for kids."

On Saturday, flowers and candles placed outside of the high school were a tragic reminder of what unfolded the day before.

"It is critical that public officials come together and respond with actions that work and solutions," said Sigcho-Lopez.

Alderman Sigcho-Lopez says he is planning a week of healing for the community. He says he will also be meeting with other Pilsen leaders and stakeholders this weekend to discuss a plan of action.

Officials with Chicago Public Schools say they will be increasing security at the high school beginning Monday.

In a letter to families, Juarez Community Academy Principal Juan Carlos Ocon called the shooting "traumatic."

"No words can adequately express our grief and sadness. Our thoughts are with the families of these young people during this incredibly difficult time. To protect their privacy, I am unable to go into further detail," said Ocon.

The principal also offered information on crisis support and other resources for students.

"On Monday and all week, we will be welcoming our students and staff with coordinated supports at the school. These supports will consist of counseling, healing circles and other resources designed to help students and staff to process and begin the healing process. These efforts include a coordinated effort among our own school-based staff, CPS Crisis Team, CPS Office of Social Emotional Learning and our valued community-based partners. We are working with our amazing teachers and staff to place these supports at the center of students’ experience," said Ocon.