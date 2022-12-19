Benito Juarez High School students hold vigil as police report no new leads in deadly mass shooting

Candlelight vigils were planned Monday as Chicago police reported no new leads in last week’s mass shooting outside Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen that killed two young teens and wounded two others.

Nathan Billegas, 14, and Brandon Perez, 15, were killed and two other teens — a boy and a girl, both 15 — were wounded as classes were being dismissed Friday at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street.

Students were planning a walkout and vigil at 12:55 p.m. outside the school to "support the students and families of the Benito Juarez community," according to a flyer. A candlelight was scheduled for 3 p.m. at the corner of 21st and Laflin streets near the school.

Chicago police have released grainy photos of a suspect dressed all in black running from the school but have reported no one in custody. Community activists have offered $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman.

Nathan was a student at Chicago Bulls College Prep, about 1 1/2 miles north of Juarez, and had come by the school to meet his friend Brandon, according to Nathan’s family.

His family said he was excited when he learned he was accepted at the Noble Charter school.

"Nathan was a very intelligent, outgoing and a kind-hearted young boy," his sister said on a GoFundMe page.

Nathan Billegas, left and Brandon Perez. | GoFundMe

"If you knew Nathan, you knew he would go out of his way for anybody if they needed it," she added. "He had the biggest heart."

Brandon’s family said he hoped to some day run a construction business.

"With this goal in mind, he dreamed of removing his mother and sister from their rough neighborhood and creating more stability in their lives," a relative, Eduardo Martinez, said on GoFundMe.

"He began his journey this year by taking part in a seasonal summer job working part-time under a construction company to acquire any basic skills he could obtain at a very young age," he added.

Martinez said Brandon "had a unique relationship with his younger sister, who looked up to him as a brother and her best friend. They would always protect and care for each other.

"Brandon loved being around his family, playing video games with his cousins and friends, enjoying soccer, and losing himself in movies and music," Martinez said. "Brandon was a quiet young man that impacted the lives of his loved ones, even through his timidness… He will be missed immensely by everyone."

At least 37 children 15 and younger have been killed in Chicago this year. They are among at least 672 homicides recorded in the city this year.

Friday’s attack marks the third fatal shooting this year during dismissal outside a Chicago public high school.

In August, four teens were shot in a drive-by attack near an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School. This month, a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed outside Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School.