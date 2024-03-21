Bensenville village president calls for Fenton High School superintendent to step down

Bensenville Village President Frank DeSimone urged Fenton High School Superintendent James Ongtengco to resign Thursday amidst allegations of sexual misconduct involving a teacher at the school.

The accused teacher was terminated earlier this week, but DeSimone, along with concerned parents and students, insisted that the action was insufficient. They are demanding Ongtengco's resignation and an investigation into any school officials who were aware of the allegations but failed to take action.

DeSimone, who also has a daughter attending Fenton High School, expressed his dismay in a statement, saying, "What I have witnessed at Fenton these past few weeks is nothing short of horrific, and like so many in our community, I'm outraged at the allegations against a former teacher. And while his dismissal is a small step forward, it is not enough."

During a standing-room-only school board meeting on Wednesday, attendees, including students, parents, and community members, criticized the board for allegedly protecting the accused staff member. Allegations against the former teacher, which surfaced recently, are reported to date back several years.

One emotional moment during the meeting occurred when a victim of the accused teacher publicly came forward, leaving the board and the community stunned. The victim, a 2022 Fenton graduate identified as Xochitl Quinones, addressed the board, stating, "You failed to support me and other young girls who were assaulted and groomed by a monster that you protected, empowered, and promoted as a community hero."

Current students also expressed their distress, stating that they haven't felt safe within the school environment.

The allegations have sparked an ongoing police investigation into the former teacher's conduct, with accusations of inappropriate sexual relations with students dating back several years. The Bensenville Police Department confirmed receiving reports of the alleged crime last October and has been investigating since.

Community members have accused school officials of concealing the allegations and covering up for the former staff member. Some parents claim that the sexual misconduct predates the reported seven years.

Supt. Ongtengco declined to comment on the situation Wednesday night, deferring to a previous statement where he emphasized the school's commitment to student safety and cooperation with law enforcement.

In a communication to families, School Board President Cary Lewis reiterated the commitment to fostering a safe learning environment and acknowledged the challenges that arise in handling sensitive issues.

Bensenville Village President DeSimone reiterated his support for the victims and his call for accountability within the school system, stating, "A school should be – amongst all else – safe for children."

The Bensenville Police Department encouraged anyone with information on the matter to come forward, as their investigation remains ongoing.