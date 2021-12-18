Bensenville police officer who was shot 9 times released from rehab center

A Bensenville Police officer, who was shot nine times while responding to a call six weeks ago, is now home.

Officer Steven Kotlewski was greeted with a hero's welcome Saturday.

Representatives from 43 police departments, including the Chicago PD Bagpipes Band, led a procession from a Wheaton rehabilitation center to his family's home in Roselle.

Kotlewski was all smiles, and told the crowd, if and when he meets the physical standards required, he would love to return to work.

The support for Officer Kotlewski even stretched to Elmhurst, where a local business held a "Santa Meet and Greet" fundraiser in his honor.

The event was put on by the Fireplace and Chimney Authority.

The owner said every dollar raised Saturday will be matched and given to the Kotlewski family to help pay for medical expenses.