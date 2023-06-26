Cook County man charged after pointing laser at Illinois aircraft: police

A 36-year-old Berkeley man was arrested for allegedly pointing a laser at aircraft that were passing overhead last week.

Saul Martinez Castanon was taken into custody the night of June 22nd after Illinois State Police Air-6 Troopers reported being targeted by a handheld laser pointer from the ground.

A spotter and pilot were able to determine the laser was coming from a residential yard in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Drive in Berkeley, according to police.

Saul Martinez Castanon | ISP

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed similar incidents reported by departing aircraft from O'Hare and Midway airports, including commercial flights carrying numerous passengers, state police said.

Laser pointer incidents have been a concern for aviators nationwide, as the intense light can temporarily blind pilots.

"Targeting aircraft with a laser pointer creates a safety threat that can put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk," said ISP Director Brendan Kelly.

Martinez Castanon is facing charges of two misdemeanor counts of Disorderly Conduct.

The incident was captured on video from the ISP aircraft.