Berlin Nightclub closing its doors for good

CHICAGO - After nearly four decades, a Lakeview nightclub is turning off the strobe lights for good.

Berlin Nightclub on Belmont posted on social media Tuesday night saying the party is over.

The club says it's closing its doors because of rising costs, citing increased security, licensing and insurance.

Unite Here Local 1, which represents the club's employees, has been in negotiations for about a month. They believe the closure was the wrong decision.