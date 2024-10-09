Berwyn man arrested for attempted murder of girlfriend: police

article

A 21-year-old man from Berwyn was arrested for trying to murder his girlfriend, according to Cicero police.

Victor Hernandez was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with an incident that occurred on Oct. 7. He faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police were initially called to Mt. Sinai Hospital after a shooting victim arrived in a vehicle with a head wound and in critical condition.

Following further investigation, officers spoke to the driver, who reported that Hernandez's girlfriend was a passenger in the vehicle in the 5900 block of Ogden Avenue when a car behind them opened fire.

The driver was uninjured but sped away and took Hernandez's girlfriend to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooter was later identified as Hernandez, authorities said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and approved the charges.

Hernandez appeared for a detention hearing and was detained.