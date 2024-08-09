Berwyn man charged in armed robbery and carjacking of 2 victims

An 18-year-old Berwyn man has been charged after allegedly robbing two men at gunpoint and stealing their personal belongings and vehicles in Chicago last month.

Isaiah Martinez was arrested by the Chicago Police Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on August 8 in the 7000 block of W. Cermak Rd. in Berwyn. He was identified as one of the offenders in two separate incidents that occurred in Chicago on July 13.

According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of S. Kolin Ave., where Martinez allegedly robbed a 52-year-old man at gunpoint, taking his personal belongings and vehicle. Just hours later, at about 3:24 a.m., Martinez allegedly committed a similar crime against a 51-year-old man in the 5200 block of W. 55th St.

Martinez was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. He's scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at the Cook County Courthouse on August 10.

No further information was immediately available.