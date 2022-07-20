Berwyn man previously convicted of kidnapping, murder sentenced to nearly 6 years for possession of firearm
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A man who was previously convicted of a kidnapping and murder in Chicago has been sentenced to nearly six years for illegally possessing a loaded handgun, officials announced Wednesday.
Darnell Luckett, 51, of Berwyn, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
Luckett had previously been convicted of multiple state felonies, including the 1993 kidnapping and murder of Darren Payton in Chicago, prosecutors said.
He was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.
According to prosecutors, Luckett illegally possessed the firearm on March 15, 2017 in Maywood.
Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle Luckett was driving and found a gun under the driver's seat.
Police also found ammunition, heroin, bath salts, marijuana, a digital scale and counterfeit cash during the stop.
Luckett was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison Monday.