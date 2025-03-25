Berwyn man's stolen car recovered, beloved dog found dead inside

article

The Brief A stolen car taken from a Berwyn garage on Dec. 29 was recovered, but the owner's 14-year-old Pomeranian, Wally, was found dead inside. The owner believes Wally likely froze shortly after the theft and had been sharing updates on Facebook in hopes of finding him. It remains unclear who stole the vehicle, how long it was abandoned, or the exact circumstances of Wally’s death.



A car stolen from a garage in Berwyn last year has been recovered, but the owner's 14-year-old white and tan Pomeranian, Wally, was found dead inside.

The owner believes Wally likely froze shortly after the theft.

The backstory:

On Dec. 29, around 1:03 p.m., the owner said his 2017 white Subaru Forester was stolen from a garage on West Cermak. The vehicle was last seen later that day, heading west on I-290 near 25th Avenue.

Wally, the owner’s dog, was inside the car at the time of the theft.

The owner shared updates over the last few months on Facebook in hopes of finding Wally.

On Sunday, the owner was notified by police that his vehicle was recovered in Villa Park and his dog, Wally, was found inside the vehicle deceased.

What we don't know:

It is unclear who stole the vehicle, how long it was abandoned or the circumstances surrounding Wally’s death. The owner has not yet received further details from authorities.

What they're saying:

The owner expressed deep gratitude to those who helped in the search for Wally, whether by sharing information, keeping an eye out, or offering support.

"Sometimes when I was out looking for him, I felt hopeless and frustrated. No clues to go off of, no leads. At least now I was able to see him one last time, and say goodbye properly to my dear friend," the owner wrote on Facebook.

What's next:

Berwyn police said the investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing.