Illinois colleges rank among nation’s best on new list
CHICAGO - Several Illinois colleges earned recognition on Forbes’ annual list of the nation’s top schools.
What we know:
The list ranked 500 institutions based on outcomes such as graduate earnings, student debt, and academic success.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology claimed the No. 1 spot overall, but Illinois schools also stood out for producing successful graduates while maintaining strong retention rates and accessible opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds.
While cost and campus fit remain top considerations for students and families, the recognition highlights the strength of Illinois’ higher education system. Three Illinois schools made the top 50.
Best Illinois colleges
By the numbers:
Eighteen schools in Illinois made the Forbes list of America's top 500 colleges.
13 - University of Chicago
16 - Northwestern University
38 - University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign
108 - University of Illinois at Chicago
159 - Wheaton College
171 - Illinois Institute of Technology
208 - DePaul University
242 - Loyola University Chicago
260 - Illinois State University
305 - Bradley University
329 - Illinois Wesleyan University
346 - Augustana College
376 - Lewis University
379 - Northern Illinois University
387 - University of Illinois at Springfield
390 - Lake Forest College
403 - Elmhurst University
458 - North Central College
Best Indiana colleges
Ranking:
Indiana had 11 colleges make the list, including three in the top 100.
33 - University of Notre Dame
62 - Purdue University
94 - Indiana University Bloomington
173 - DePauw University
209 - Wabash College
215 - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
268 - Butler University
319 - Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
322 - Valpairaso University
392 - Taylor University
497 - Saint Mary's College