Illinois colleges rank among nation’s best on new list

Several Illinois colleges earned recognition on Forbes’ annual list of the nation’s top schools.

What we know:

The list ranked 500 institutions based on outcomes such as graduate earnings, student debt, and academic success.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology claimed the No. 1 spot overall, but Illinois schools also stood out for producing successful graduates while maintaining strong retention rates and accessible opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds.

While cost and campus fit remain top considerations for students and families, the recognition highlights the strength of Illinois’ higher education system. Three Illinois schools made the top 50.

Best Illinois colleges

By the numbers:

Eighteen schools in Illinois made the Forbes list of America's top 500 colleges.

13 - University of Chicago

16 - Northwestern University

38 - University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign

108 - University of Illinois at Chicago

159 - Wheaton College

171 - Illinois Institute of Technology

208 - DePaul University

242 - Loyola University Chicago

260 - Illinois State University

305 - Bradley University

329 - Illinois Wesleyan University

346 - Augustana College

376 - Lewis University

379 - Northern Illinois University

387 - University of Illinois at Springfield

390 - Lake Forest College

403 - Elmhurst University

458 - North Central College

Best Indiana colleges

Ranking:

Indiana had 11 colleges make the list, including three in the top 100.

33 - University of Notre Dame

62 - Purdue University

94 - Indiana University Bloomington

173 - DePauw University

209 - Wabash College

215 - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

268 - Butler University

319 - Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

322 - Valpairaso University

392 - Taylor University

497 - Saint Mary's College

Tap here to see the full Forbes list.