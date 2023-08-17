4 suspects charged in Beverly carjacking: Chicago police

article

Four suspects were charged after a woman was carjacked in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police say Malik Person, 22, of Harvey and Shaun Istre, 19, of Chicago along with two boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested less than 30 minutes after the carjacking.

A 40-year-old woman was in the 2000 block of West 102nd Street when the four males forcibly took her vehicle. The incident happened just before 5 p.m.

The suspects were located and placed into custody in the 100 block of West 43rd Street at 5:23 p.m.

Each of the offenders were charged with one felony count of vehicular carjacking. The 16-year-old boy faces a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing an officer.

The 16 and 17-year-old boys were scheduled to appear in juvenile court today. Istre and Pearson were scheduled to appear in bond court today.