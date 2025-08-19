Beverly teen accepted into 85 colleges, awarded $8M in scholarships

Aaron Williams, a Beverly teen, has turned heads by being accepted to 85 colleges and racking up more than $8 million in scholarships.

What we know:

The 2025 valedictorian of Bogan Computer Technical High School has committed to Northern Illinois University, where he plans to study electrical engineering.

The backstory:

Williams began researching scholarships during his junior and senior years, applying for STEM awards, national honors and fraternity scholarships while balancing leadership roles and athletics.

His accolades include the National Honor Society semifinal scholarship, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Scholarship and the Bud Billiken Scholarship.

Williams maintained a 5.2268 GPA and earned 20 college credits through dual-enrollment courses.

What you can do:

For students aiming to follow Williams’ lead, he says starting early and leveraging resources is the key. Williams also emphasizes networking and building an academic resume from day one. "One relationship can take you a long way," he said. "Everything counts – every achievement, every connection."