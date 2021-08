A 70-year-old bicyclist died Tuesday after crashing into a parked truck on the Near South Side.

About 5:20 p.m., he was traveling northbound in the 1400 block of South Museum Campus Drive when he struck a parked truck, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified yet.

The driver of the truck was issued a citation.

