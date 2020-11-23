Bicyclist, 70, hurt in hit-and-run crash in Palatine

Police are searching for a motorist who drove away after striking a 70-year-old man on a bicycle Sunday in suburban Palatine.

The driver allegedly went onto the shoulder and hit the cyclist about 3 p.m. in the 400 block of West Palatine Road, according to a statement from Palatine police.

The white SUV didn’t stop, and was last seen going east on Palatine Road from Hickory Street, police said.

The cyclist was hospitalized with a serious head injury, police said. The model of SUV is possibly 2000 or newer.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 847-359-9000.