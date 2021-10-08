Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Park Ridge

A bicyclist was killed Thursday night after being struck by a car in Park Ridge.

Timothy Hackett, 30, was riding his bike around 11:27 p.m. near Touhy Avenue and Northwest Highway when he was hit by a Dodge Charger, Park Ridge Police said.

Hackett, of Park Ridge, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with police.

Park Ridge police said the crash is under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.