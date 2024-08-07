Bicyclist dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Skokie; police seek driver

A bicyclist died Tuesday night after being struck by two vehicles in Skokie.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Oakton Street around 10:35 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A 37-year-old man riding a bicycle was hit by an eastbound vehicle in the center lane of Oakton Street. He fell to the ground and was then struck by a second eastbound vehicle in the curb lane.

The driver of the first vehicle remained at the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle fled eastbound on Oakton Street. That vehicle is described as a dark color.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting Skokie police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900.