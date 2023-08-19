Bicyclist fatally struck by semi-truck on I-94 in Cook County

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 94 Friday night in north suburban Skokie.

The person was biking on the right shoulder of I-94 near Dempster Street around 8:57 p.m. when they suddenly veered into the middle lane of traffic, Illinois State Police said.

The bicyclist was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The identity of the bicyclist was not immediately known.

All northbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation and re-opened at about 1:19 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.