Bicyclist injured in Crystal Lake crash; driver cited

A bicyclist was injured in a crash in Crystal Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle near Walkup Avenue and Main Street. Initial reports suggest the bicyclist was heading east on Walkup Avenue when a northbound vehicle on Main Street struck them.

Though the bicyclist’s injuries weren't life-threatening, they were flown to a nearby hospital by helicopter as a precaution.

The driver, a 26-year-old from Wauconda, wasn’t injured but was cited for failing to reduce speed.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police at (815) 356-3620.